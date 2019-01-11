The Prairie School is bringing on a veteran coach to head its girls volleyball team.
The Hawks hired Sophia Penkala to take over as head coach for Sarah Arndt, who is stepping away from coaching to spend more time with her family.
Penkala, a former USA National Team player, coached successful club and high school teams on the west coast before joining Prairie as a third-grade teacher.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have someone with coach Penkala's coaching expertise and playing background take over our volleyball program," Prairie athletic director Jason Atanasoff said. "Having her in the building as a teacher at Prairie will help tremendously and I know she is going to build a winning culture beginning with our little ones and create a buzz around the program."
In Penkala's time at Pepperdine University, she was a first team all-conference member. She set school records in kills (1,208) and blocks (517) and led the team in hitting percentage from 2003-2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.