Power: Speeding in the Historic District

We are writing as citizens of the Historic District of Racine to express our concern over the issue of speeding on our city streets, specifically in our neighborhood.

Some of us have called our alderman and written letters expressing our concern to the Racine Police Department, but it appears that they have gone unnoticed, and the problem is only getting worse.

On Main Street the posted speed limit is 30 mph and on South Wisconsin the posted speed limit is 25 mph.

It is not at all unusual for vehicles to fly down these streets at speed well above the posted limit, and at times at extremely high rates of speed. It has gotten to the point that some residents are actually posting their own signs with the speed limits and reminding drivers that children live on these streets. This has had no effect.

Vehicles, including city vehicles, buses, large trucks as well as autos and motorcycles continue to race up and down these streets.

One police officer recently responded to a citizen’s comment about speeding on Main Street saying that there were speeding issues all around the city. That is not a satisfactory response. Rather, the officers should be making a concerted effort to reduce speeding.