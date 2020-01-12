Powell scores 23, Seton Hall wins its sixth in row, 69-55

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"Coach put us in the game and said we needed some energy," said Nelson, who finished with six points and two assists in less than 12 minutes of action. "That was our job, go in there and be the energy guys and make some plays. Coach called our name. It was time to step up.''

Markus Howard, who came into the game leading the nation with a 26.8 points scoring average, finished with 27 for Marquette. The Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-2) had no other players in double figures in losing consecutive games for the first time this season.

"Our execution was good in the first half, but our defense wasn't good in the second half," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. "In the Big East you have to put together a 40-minute game. We have to figure out ways to put a complete game together."

The Pirates won all the team battles in the game that featured two of the nation's top scorers. They outscored Marquette 32-10 in the paint, had a 25-7 advantage in bench points and and a 21-7 edge in points off turnovers in the game.

The key was the bench play. After Sacar Anim hit two free throws to tie the game at 45, Nelson hit a go-ahead shot in the lane. Reynolds stretched the lead to five with a 3-pointer, Nelson converted a drive and fed Obiagu for a dunk. Samuel finished the run with a driving dunk.