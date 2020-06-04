Postponed Tokyo Olympics could be downsized and simplified

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, in Thursday newscasts, sounded the same tune.

"We will move ahead with the items that should be streamlined and simplified," she said, giving no details on the downsizing and adding that the public would be consulted.

"First of all we need to gain the understanding of Tokyo residents and the Japanese people," she said.

But in the news conference, Takaya did not substantiate any of the leaked information and said it did not come directly from him.

One typical report said Olympic seating could be reduced, leaving in limbo the disposition of millions of tickets already sold.

"We want to brush away these concerns," Takaya said, speaking to worried ticket holders.

However, he offered nothing concrete accept to say that "countermeasures" against COVID-19 will not be determined until this fall. That would include plans for fans, quarantines and so forth.

Tickets are going to be a battle ground. The organizing committee has budgeted income of at least $800 million from ticket sales, and may be reluctant to return it. The tickets carry a "force majeure" clause, which may permit organizers to avoid refunds.