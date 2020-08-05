Possible COVID reinfection investigated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LA CROSSE — La Crosse County health officials say a resident has been reinfected with COVID-19, though scientists studying the virus have yet to report a case that was confirmed to be a reinfection, and not a flare-up of a previous infection.

The county Health Department, in a Facebook post Tuesday, said the person first tested positive for COVID-19 more than three months ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month said there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection, but scientists continue to investigate the possibility, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Health experts say people were likely suffering from the same illness or the tests detected remnants of the original infection. There’s also the chance tests could have been false positives.

Health officials in La Crosse County say the patient's symptoms were not the same the second time around.

La Crosse isn’t the only county in the U.S. to report a reinfection. Also Tuesday, Todd County in Kentucky reported a case of reinfection because more than 90 days had passed between positive tests.

