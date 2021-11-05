Posey retires on top

Initially, as a young player more than a decade ago, Buster Posey had a tough time understanding how the San Francisco Giants strive to humanize their players, to connect them with a fan base that wants nothing more than to get to know the star athletes it supports.
He certainly gets it now. He appreciates his place in leaving lasting memories for families to cherish and pass down, and what he means to connecting a community — and even all those Bay Area dogs out there named Buster and Posey.
The popular catcher offered a heartfelt goodbye to baseball on Thursday following a decorated 12-year career with the Giants during which he won three World Series championships and guided a long list of star pitchers, but also an equally impressive career off the field such as his tireless commitment to pediatric cancer and helping others.
Part of the reason he is walking away at 34 after one of his best seasons yet is to spend more time with his four children. And no doubt he will be busy. Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season after he and wife Kristen adopted prematurely born baby girls to join older twins Addison and Lee.
The Giants had been prepared to exercise Posey's $22 million club option for 2022 if he wanted to play, but he had an inkling before this record-setting, 107-win Giants season started this could be it.
Even after he batted .304 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, resilient down the stretch as his body was feeling it though he showed his surgically repaired right hip had finally healed three years after surgery.
The 2010 NL Rookie of the Year, Posey came back from a devastating, season-ending leg injury in 2011 to win NL MVP the following year.
• Cincinnati Reds star outfielder Nick Castellanos exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is a free agent, the team said Friday.
The Reds right fielder opted out of the final two years and $34 million remaining on his deal after having the best season of his nine-year career.
The team's announcement came one day after veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart was traded to the Detroit Tigers for an infield prospect.
The 29-year-old Castellanos was a first-time All-Star in 2021. He batted .309 with 34 home runs and led the Reds with 100 RBIs. He is a career .278 hitter with 168 homers in parts of nine seasons with the Reds, Tigers and Cubs.
He had signed a $64 million, four-year deal.
Castellanos entered a crowded free agent pool that includes former MVPs Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant.
• Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson and Boston infielder-outfielder Kyle Schwarber were among 10 other players who became free agents when they both declined 2022 mutual options in their contracts.
Pederson agreed with the Cubs in February to a $7 million, one-year contract that included a $4.5 million salary and a $10 million mutual option with a $2.5 million buyout. He was traded to Atlanta in July and helped the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995,
Schwarber agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with Washington in January that included a $7 million salary and an $11.5 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout. He was traded to the Red Sox in July.
Football
Odell Beckham Jr.'s run his last route for the Browns. He's wide open now.
The polarizing wide receiver is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with Beckham after a drama-filled stay that ended with him being told to stay home from practice.
Beckham’s unceremonious exit — not completely official — came on Friday, his 29th birthday, and a few days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler.
It was a tipping point in the team's often-unstable relationship with him.
The Browns didn't appreciate the video or that Beckham didn't reach out to Mayfield, who said he was wiling to work things out.
• Jonathan Taylor ran with power, ran with burst, and even caught a few passes. He did it all — making life easier for his Indianapolis Colts teammates against the New York Jets.
And the former Wisconsin All-American became a national star Thursday night in the process.
Taylor rushed for 172 yards and two scores, Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and the Colts pulled away for a badly needed 45-30 victory.
Taylor, who had a game-sealing 78-yard TD run, also had two catches for 28 yards. Nyheim Hines ran for 74 yards and a score on six carries as sliced through the Jets' defense for 260 yards on the ground.
• New York Jets safety Marcus Maye will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Maye was injured early in the third quarter of the Jets' 45-30 loss at Indianapolis on Thursday night on a non-contact play. Tests confirmed the severity of the injury, which coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.
The Jets got some positive injury news on quarterback Mike White, who left the game in the first quarter with a right forearm injury. Saleh said a bruised nerve that caused White to feel numbness in fingers on his throwing hand felt better by the end of the game, and it’s looking promising for him to practice next week.
• Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian will start a game for the first time in more than two years when New Orleans hosts Atlanta on Sunday.
Saints coach Sean Payton announced his decision on Friday, specifying that fellow quarterback Taysom Hill, who came back this week from an Oct. 10 concussion, also is expected to play against the Falcons.