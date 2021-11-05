Posey retires on top

Initially, as a young player more than a decade ago, Buster Posey had a tough time understanding how the San Francisco Giants strive to humanize their players, to connect them with a fan base that wants nothing more than to get to know the star athletes it supports.

He certainly gets it now. He appreciates his place in leaving lasting memories for families to cherish and pass down, and what he means to connecting a community — and even all those Bay Area dogs out there named Buster and Posey.

The popular catcher offered a heartfelt goodbye to baseball on Thursday following a decorated 12-year career with the Giants during which he won three World Series championships and guided a long list of star pitchers, but also an equally impressive career off the field such as his tireless commitment to pediatric cancer and helping others.

Part of the reason he is walking away at 34 after one of his best seasons yet is to spend more time with his four children. And no doubt he will be busy. Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season after he and wife Kristen adopted prematurely born baby girls to join older twins Addison and Lee.