Portis, Augustin sign as free agents

The Milwaukee Bucks signed free-agent forward Bobby Portis and guard D.J. Augustin on Saturday.
The 6-foot-10 Portis, 25, agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Bucks, according to ESPN. Portis’ deal includes a player option for the second year.
Portis became a free agent when the New York Knicks declined the $15.75 million team option for this season. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 66 games after signing with the Knicks prior to last season,
Portis has averaged 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for his five-year career.
The 5-11 Augustin, 33, averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 assists per game for the Magic last season, his fourth with the team.
- The Lakers and free-agent guard Wesley Matthews agreed to a deal on Friday for him to join the NBA champions, according to people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
When free agency opened at 3 p.m. PST for negotiations, Matthews and the Lakers agreed on the bi-annual exception, a one-year deal for $3.6 million. Matthews can’t sign his contract until Sunday.
Matthews, 6 foot 5, is a versatile defender, able to guard point guards, shooting guards and small forwards.
He averaged 7.4 points last season with the Bucks. He shot 36.4% from 3-point range during the regular season, but improved to 39% in the playoffs. He’s a 38.1% 3-point shooter over his 11-year career.
Matthews becomes a big addition for the Lakers, who traded shooting guard Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder for point guard Dennis Schroder.
- Fred VanVleet bet on himself. It paid off.
Gordon Hayward, meanwhile, is heading to a new home.
VanVleet agreed Saturday to a four-year, $85 million contract to remain with the Toronto Raptors, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract remains unsigned. The fourth year of the contract is at VanVleet’s option.
The Charlotte Hornets have wanted Hayward for years. On Saturday, they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward. A person with knowledge of the terms told the AP that Hayward will sign a four-year contract worth $120 million, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been signed. ESPN first reported the agreement between Hayward and the Hornets.
VanVleet, the undrafted guard from Wichita State, has played a huge role in the Raptors’ recent successes, most importantly their run to the 2019 NBA championship. He has set career bests in scoring by wide margins in each of the last three seasons, that number rising to 17.6 points per game this past season.
Keeping VanVleet was of major importance to the Raptors, who have won at least 50 games in each of the last five seasons — by far the longest current streak in the NBA. Milwaukee has a two-year such streak, and the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers reached the 50-win mark last season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!