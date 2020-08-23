Popov, ranked 304th, wins Women's British Open for 1st major

“It’s incredible that golf allows for these things to happen ... I pretty much had the week of my life.”

It was the second straight upset win at the Women’s British Open. Last year, 20-year-old Japanese player Hinako Shibuno triumphed when playing her first event outside her native country.

This was the first women’s major of a pandemic-disrupted year. It was played without spectators at Troon because of coronavirus restrictions, with Popov only arriving on Tuesday having played on the second-tier Symetra Tour last week.

Just three weeks ago, Popov was ranked No. 390 and pushing a trolley for her best friend, Anne van Dam, at the Drive On Championship in the LPGA’s restart. She’s now a major champion and feels her success can be an inspiration to others whose careers are in a slump.

“Of course there is an elite amount of players that are always there and in contention,” she said. “But there are so many other players out there who can make it in any given week, and I want them to have the confidence they can do it, too.”

No. 8-ranked Minjee Lee, who played with Popov in the final pairing, finished third on 3 under after a round of 69.