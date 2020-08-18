You have permission to edit this article.
Pop-up movie planned Aug. 22 in Burlington
Pop-up movie planned Aug. 22 in Burlington

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington and the Plaza Theater are offering a free pop-up movie at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in the Reineman's True Value parking lot, 417 Milwaukee Ave. "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" will be shown on a portable inflated screen. This 1997 movie is rated PG-13. Gates open at 8 p.m. at the Chestnut Street entrance.

People my drive in or walk in and should bring their own chair. A limited number of vehicles will be allowed for safe distancing. There is an outdoor speaker system or people can tune in to 105.7 FM to hear the movie.

Concessions will be available with car-side delivery or inside the Plaza Theater.

The rain date is Aug. 29.

