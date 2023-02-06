CALEDONIA — Milaeger’s is hosting a pop-up biergarten Feb. 23-26 in its heated expo greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave.

The event, co-produced by Milaeger’s and BrewFest Partners, will feature authentic beer garden tables and benches. A number of different draft beers from Germany’s Hofbrauhaus Beers will be available, as well as wine, hard seltzers, old fashions and other craft cocktails. Nonalcoholic drinks will also be sold as well as German and American food.

A chili cookoff fundraiser will be held in conjunction with the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Contestants can participate for free and will supply their chili for tasting. Tickets to attend cost $12. The winner will receive a trophy and a $100 Milaeger’s gift certificate. There will also be medals and gift certificates for second- and third-place finishers. Proceeds will go to Racine Area Veterans Inc.

Live music will be provided over the four-day event, including traditional German bands. Here is the current lineup:

Thursday — Steve Schultz Polka Band, 5:30-9 p.m.

Friday — Mean Jake, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday — Gary Ricchio, noon-4 p.m.; DuoSonic, 6-9 p.m.

Sunday — Vern and the Originals, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be daily stein hoisting contests for men, women and children. These are free to enter and the daily winner for men and women will be a $25 Milaeger’s gift certificate. Children winners will receive German gummy bears.

Milaeger’s Farmers Market will be running in conjunction with this event on Sunday with over 40 vendors. Some of the vendors will also be exhibiting other days during the biergarten.

Other festivities include games like ping pong, Jenga and bag toss. Children's activities will be available at the Kids Corner.