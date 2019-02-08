NORTHSIDE POOL CLUB

Standings after Week 11

Cackle Jack's;70-29

Roger's Place;67-32

The Max;65-34

Game On II;56-43

Game On I;39-60

Bye;0;81

Results from Feb. 4

Cackle Jack's 6, The Max 3

Game On II 7, Game On I 2

Roger's Place 9, Bye 0

Table runs: Ken Johnson 

