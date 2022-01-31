Polzin: Wisconsin have sights on conference crown

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is tied for first place at the midway point of Big Ten Conference play and, no, that’s not a sentence I thought I’d be typing when the 2021-22 season began back in November.

But it’s no fluke, either, and a 66-60 win over Minnesota on Sunday afternoon captured the essence of why the No. 11 Badgers have reached the point where they can be considered legitimate title contenders.

It’s a group that flirts with danger but seems to know when to buckle down and do whatever it takes to win games. Of course, it helps to have a shining star leading the way and sophomore wing Johnny Davis, who finished with 16 points and career-high 15 rebounds, simply refused to let the Golden Gophers walk out of the Kohl Center with an upset victory.

“Good win,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “None of them in the league are easy and this is another testament to it.”

Can the Badgers (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten), picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten in a preseason poll of reporters who cover the conference, pull off the unthinkable and capture their second title in three seasons?

Yes, but it’s going to be difficult. While finishing at 15-5 should be enough to win at least a share of the crown and even 14-6 might do the job, getting to that point is the trick. UW has five road games remaining against opponents who are a combined 30-19 in Big Ten play, a challenging stretch run that begins Wednesday when it visits co-leader Illinois.

Even if they manage to go 2-3 in those games — trips to Michigan State, Indiana, Minnesota and Rutgers also are on the docket — the Badgers may need to run the table at home and that would require finishing off a season sweep of Purdue.

“We’re building, we’re moving in the right direction,” senior guard Brad Davison said when asked to assess UW at the halfway point of conference play. “That’s always the goal is to stack wins … and find new ways to win sometimes. Sometimes it’s hitting 3-pointers, sometimes it’s going inside, sometimes you’ve just got to grind it out, kind of like today. It takes a team effort.”

My biggest concern — and I don’t think I’m alone here — is that a lack of bench production will catch up with UW. There’s also the related issue of Davis and Davison having to log heavy minutes because this team becomes rather pedestrian when either of them are on the bench.

The reserves contributed five points, two rebounds and two assists in 36 combined minutes against the Gophers, which isn’t nearly enough. Davis and Davison came into the day averaging 36.2 and 34.9 minutes per game in Big Ten play, respectively, and both were on the floor for more than 37 minutes on Sunday.

UW finds itself in the midst of a stretch of five games in 13 days, a busy schedule that became more condensed when Nebraska’s COVID-19 issues led to a game against the Badgers last week being pushed back two days.

February is typically when tired legs can become an issue and Gard already has started to limit the workload of his heavy-minute players on the days between games.

“At this point, there’s no time to be tired,” Davis said. “It’s just about taking care of your body, eating right, getting enough sleep.”

The challenge for Gard might be convincing Davis and Davison to take their foot off the gas pedal a little bit in practice. Gard joked Davison “doesn’t need to run through a brick wall” on those days between games and Davis is cut from the same cloth.

“We definitely have a target on our back,” Davison said, “so you’ve got to show up and play and work hard in every game but also every time in the weight room, every time in practice because the difference in a good and great team … is getting better every day.”

Gard believes the Badgers can improve. In fact, he said, “I think we can get quite a bit better.” It’s sometimes easy to forget UW has a true freshman point guard (Chucky Hepburn) and another starter (sophomore center Steven Crowl) who is essentially a freshman because he played limited minutes last season.

Both are ascending players — Crowl, in particular, has shown off some dandy moves in the post of late — and could play pivotal roles in a run to a title if they can avoid hitting a wall over the next five weeks.

One other concern with this team is it tends to make things a little too interesting. In baseball parlance — yes, it’s an odd analogy for an athletic department without that sport — UW is really good at closing games but struggles in middle relief. The Badgers should be proud of their 10-1 record in games decided by six or fewer points, but letting opponents back in games is going to come back to bite them at some point.

The Badgers led by as many as nine points in the second half Sunday but still found themselves in another nail-biter. While some of the credit goes to Minnesota for knocking down at least three contested 3-pointers down the stretch, UW also got a little sloppy on both ends of the court.

The game was tied at 60 when Davis — the Badgers’ version of Mariano Rivera — stepped in to close the deal. He outscored Minnesota 6-0 over the final 130 seconds and also grabbed two rebounds, including one on the offensive end with UW clinging to a two-point lead, during that sprint to the finish.

“I was just thinking of getting a bucket at all costs,” he said. “At that point in the game, every bucket is crucial so I just made sure I delivered.”

It was another signature stretch to add to Davis’ case for national player of the year, another sentence I didn’t think I’d be typing three months ago.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

