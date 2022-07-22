Polzin or July 23

When the Big Ten coaches gather for a group photo next week at the conference’s annual media event in Indianapolis, it’ll include the same 14 faces as last year.

That’s notable because it’s been over a decade since there wasn’t a newbie joining the group. Back in 2010, before Leaders and Legends was a thing and Maryland, Nebraska and Rutgers were in different conferences, all 11 coaches returned from the previous season.

The chances of it happening two years in a row are slim — that hasn’t happened in the Big Ten since the mid-1990s — and yet there seems to be quite a bit of stability in the Big Ten coaching ranks considering the volatility in that profession.

Scott Frost is on the hot seat as he enters his fifth season at Nebraska, but nobody else in the conference fits in that category. At least not at the moment.

Why Wisconsin cut off more than 100 football season ticket holders from buying again in 2022

Power rankings are a subjective thing and, before I give you mine for the Big Ten as we near the start of a new season, an explainer is required: This isn’t a prediction of how teams will finish in 2022; rather, it’s a look at the state of each program compared to others in the conference.

Here’s a look, from bottom to top, at where the Badgers and their Big Ten brethren stand from a big-picture standpoint at the dawn of a new campaign:

14. Northwestern: The Wildcats won the Big Ten West Division in 2020 and were only trailing Ohio State by three points entering the fourth quarter of the Big Ten title game that season. But sandwiched around that memorable campaign are a pair of 3-9 seasons, the worst records in the 16-year Pat Fitzgerald era. Northwestern’s offense ranked 125th among 130 teams nationally in scoring last season and, on the other side of the ball, All-Big Ten safety Brandon Joseph transferred to Notre Dame. Fitzgerald is Northwestern and his job status isn’t in jeopardy. But the Wildcats are in danger of falling behind as several of the teams around them move forward. One bright spot: Northwestern’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a solid start.

13. Nebraska: The Cornhuskers are 15-29 overall and 10-25 in the Big Ten under Frost. They went 1-8 in conference play last season, the low-water mark in the Frost era. So why aren’t the Cornhuskers dead last on this list? Because that 2021 record was a bit deceiving — eight of the nine losses were one-score games and none were decided by double digits — and Nebraska had a successful offseason in the transfer portal. A bowl berth seems like a reasonable expectation this season.

12. Illinois: The Fighting Illini were competitive in Bret Bielema’s first season, just missing a bowl game at 5-7 and finishing 4-5 in Big Ten play. That team had a lot of leftover seniors and super seniors on it and this version will be much younger. It’s too early to say if Bielema will turn around this program but it certainly isn’t going to happen overnight.

Meet Trech Kekahuna, Wisconsin football's 10th verbal commitment of its 2023 class

11. Indiana: The Hoosiers had been steadily building under Tom Allen until crashing last season. They started the season ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and ended it without a single win in Big Ten play. An injury to star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. certainly didn’t help matters and now he’s transferred to Washington, leaving holdover Jack Tuttle and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak in a two-man competition to run the offense. This feels more like a multi-year slump than a one-year aberration for Indiana.

10. Rutgers: Too high for the Scarlet Knights? Maybe. They have even fewer Big Ten victories than Nebraska over a four-year stretch. But all eight of those wins have come in the last two seasons under Greg Schiano. That’s five more conference wins than Rutgers had in four seasons under Chris Ash. Schiano already has performed one rebuild in Piscataway and there’s enough evidence in his first two seasons to suggest another one is possible, even in a loaded division.

9. Maryland: The Terrapins have yet to finish with a Big Ten mark over .500 since joining the conference in 2014. But they finished with a winning overall record last season (7-6) for the first time since 2014, so some progress was made. Mike Locksley is a good recruiter and has one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten in Taulia Tagovailoa. But the Big Ten East is a beast and Maryland is a combined 3-18 against Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State during its eight-year run in the Big Ten.

8. Purdue: We’ve arrived at the portion of the rankings where it’s fair to ask where some of these next teams would end up if they were stationed in the East rather than the West. But geography has its advantages for the programs who don’t have to deal with Ohio State and Michigan on an annual basis. The Boilermakers are coming off their best season under Jeff Brohm and their nine wins matched the program’s most since 1979. Sustaining that success will be difficult, especially after losing stars George Karlaftis and David Bell to the NFL. But having a good coach and a good quarterback (Aidan O’Connell) is a good starting point.

7. Minnesota: P.J. Fleck has turned the Golden Gophers into a pest in the West. The next step is winning a division title (and, no, losing a tiebreaker doesn’t count even if Fleck believed that accomplishment was ring-worthy in 2019). Minnesota hasn’t quite caught its two biggest rivals, Iowa and UW, but Fleck has the Gophers within shouting distance.

5. UW and Iowa (tie): I went back and forth on this one and, in the end, took a copout and called it a draw. Two programs that have so many similarities are in a dead heat in terms of projecting success going forward. Iowa won the West last season and has momentum on the recruiting trail. But the Hawkeyes still have to do it on the field and UW has owned this series of late, winning four of five games and eight of 10. From the Badgers’ standpoint, they haven’t won a Big Ten title under Paul Chryst and it’s unlikely that drought will end in 2022. But when eight or nine wins represents a “down year” for a program, that’s a pretty good sign of stability.

4. Michigan State: Mel Tucker went 11-2 in his second season and got a massive contract extension. There’s plenty of risk involved with handing out a 10-year, $95 million deal after one big year, but it just feels like Tucker has something special brewing and it hasn’t taken him long to get to that point.

3. Penn State: The Nittany Lions are 11-11 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten over the past two seasons. But the feeling here is that it’s just a two-year blip. James Franklin continues to recruit at a high level and Penn State’s roster is loaded with talent. So while Penn State is trending in the wrong direction, it’s a program that will be able to change course faster than most others in the Big Ten. Bottom line, however: This is a huge season in State College.

2. Michigan: Jim Harbaugh went from the hot seat to finally beating Ohio State, winning a Big Ten title and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. It’s going to take more than one great season to prove to me that the Wolverines are close to catching the Buckeyes, but Harbaugh has Michigan moving forward. One concern for Michigan fans: Harbaugh’s annual flirtation with returning to the NFL.

1. Ohio State: The Buckeyes just continue to bring in talent, prepare it for the NFL and repeat the same process over and over. The Buckeyes produced a top-five recruiting class in 2022 and have the No. 1 class in 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, with 16 four-stars prospects and a five-star stud already committed. And now Ohio State has a chip on its shoulder after finishing second to Michigan.