Polzin for Sept. 9

GREEN BAY — The regular season begins Sunday for the Green Bay Packers and I find myself wondering how much it really even matters.

The previous three have included all sorts of memorable moments and plenty of wins — 39, to be exact — only to serve as footnotes by the time the helmets and pads are placed back in storage, a trio of 13-win campaigns overshadowed by playoff failures with varying degrees of misery.

Will this be the year Matt LaFleur and Co. finally get over the hump or are they destined for despair once again?

Speaking of heartbreak, I’m curious how fans are approaching the 2022 season. This franchise has gone 11 seasons without winning a Super Bowl despite winning the NFC North eight times during that stretch and having one of the best players in the game at quarterback. That’s a lot of postseason pain to endure. Are you optimistic on the eve of a new campaign? Pessimistic? Cautiously optimistic? Afraid to be hurt again?

One more question: If there were a button that would allow you to skip past the regular season and go straight to mid-January, would you, like me, be tempted to push it?

Veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark understands that sentiment even if his job doesn’t allow him to look past the opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“If you have that mindset and fast forward to the end of the year, then it’s bad news for you because it don’t work like that,” Clark said. “There are a lot of good players in this league, a lot of good coaches and we’ve been at the top for a long time and there are teams that are coming to hunt you down. So any game you’ve taken lightly or you think you’re about to just be playing in January, just because, it don’t work like that.”

Fair enough.

There are no such things as locks in the NFL, but it’d be shocking if the Packers aren’t one of the seven playoff teams in the NFC this season. Their over/under for win total, per BetOnline, is 10½ and they’re once again favored to win the division.

LaFleur, who’s 39-10 in the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason, is now the longest-tenured coach in the NFC North. He admits this team “feels a lot different” than his previous three, mainly because there were plenty of changes both on the coaching staff and the roster.

There’s plenty to like about this team, particularly the addition of Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator and a defense that is strong at all three levels and finally features some quality depth up front.

And, of course, there’s four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers back for an 18th season. This could be the final hurrah for Rodgers in Titletown — yes, the same thing was said a year ago — and this season comes down to how effective this offense can be now that star wide receiver Davante Adams is playing in Las Vegas.

The running game, led by Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, will be relied on more this season. The offensive line should be in good shape once David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins return to full strength. Tight end Robert Tonyan also is back from injury and was missed last season.

The shakiest part of the roster is the Adams-less wide receiver room. Rodgers seems confident in the veteran trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins, but that’s a lot of faith being put in someone who’s never caught more than 40 passes in a season (Lazard) and two complementary pieces who, at 32 and 29, aren’t exactly in their prime.

It’s imperative Rodgers remains patient and builds trust with rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. The Packers are going to need them.

Rodgers, set to start his 15th consecutive opener, says he typically has a pretty good idea by this point how good a team is going to be.

Which begs the question: How about this one? “Generally good,” Rodgers said.

We should know for sure in four months. That answer can’t come soon enough.