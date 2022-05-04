Polzin for May 5

NIL and the transfer portal remain hot topics and, frankly, I don't see that ending anytime soon. It's a hot mess in college sports right now, folks.

If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.

I don’t think it’s fair to say UW missed on either point guard Kamari McGee (Racine St. Catherine’s) or wing Max Klesmit (Neenah) even though both are now Badgers after beginning their careers elsewhere: McGee is transferring from UW-Green Bay, while Klesmit is arriving from Wofford.

The Badgers have 13 scholarships to hand out and can’t possibly offer every in-state product. Klesmit was part of a 2020 class in which UW prioritized Johnny Davis and his twin brother, Jordan, at the same position Klesmit plays. McGee was part of the 2021 class, and UW targeted Chucky Hepburn early in that cycle and already had a combo guard (Lorne Bowman) in the previous class.

But a lot can change in a year or two, and the Badgers clearly had a need in the backcourt after Brad Davison graduated, Johnny Davis declared for the NBA draft and Bowman transferred to Oakland. UW quickly got a commitment from McGee to add some depth behind Hepburn while taking its time with Klesmit, kicking the tires on other higher-end wings before offering him a scholarship during an official visit last week.

Experience at the mid-major level — two years for Klesmit, one year for McGee — gives UW coach Greg Gard and his assistants a better idea of what to expect from both players. The staff is better able to make projections than it was when both players were playing in high school.

But there’s still a big question of how well Klesmit and McGee will adapt while making a big jump from the Southern Conference and Horizon League, respectively, to the Big Ten. They’ll be dealing with more size, speed and physicality, and I’m as curious as anyone to see if either player will be anything more than a role player while at UW. Time will tell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0