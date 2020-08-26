Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed

Beth noted that, moments after shots were fired, there was likely a lot of radio chatter and there were many people shouting and running in Kenosha’s streets, which Beth said may have allowed Rittenhouse to go unnoticed by law enforcement officers with limited visibility still sitting inside armored Bearcat vehicles.

Militias

A group calling itself the Kenosha Guard put out an online call Tuesday to “any patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city tonight from evil thugs.”

In an online message to Miskinis that has since been removed, the self-described “commander” of the Kenosha Guard and said “we will be mobilizing tonight and have about 3,000 RSVPs … I ask that you do NOT have your officers tell us to go home under threat of arrest as you have done in the past.”

According to the technology news website The Verge, Facebook took down the Kenosha Guard page under its Dangerous Individuals and Groups police after the two men were killed.

Miskinis said he did not know whether the teen was in Kenosha answering social media calls like the one from the Kenosha Guard, which called for armed militia to come to the city after protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Sunday turned violent on Sunday and Monday.

17-year-olds like Rittenhouse are not allowed to open carry, Miskinis added.

