Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino

Jawad Yatim, a witness, said he saw at least two people shot.

“I know for sure two, because it happened right next to us, literally right next to us,” Yatim said. “But he was shooting pretty aggressively in the building, so I wouldn’t doubt him hitting other people. We got the hell out of there. Thank God we’re OK, but obviously we wish the best for everybody who’s been shot.”

Pawlak, the sheriff’s department lieutenant, wasn’t sure if the shooter was a former restaurant employee but said “it appears there’s some relationship that had to do with employment.”

“Whether or not they all worked there, we’re still working on,” he said.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated from the building for what he thought was a minor issue.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway. … There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was, honestly, insane.”