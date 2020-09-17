Police briefs

Ax attack reported at Taylor Ave. store
RACINE — City police are investigating an ax attack at a Racine convenience store Wednesday afternoon that resulted in an adult male being transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to Taylor Mart at 1813 Taylor Ave. for a report of an altercation possibly involving a gun. The gun was later determined to be a pellet gun, said Sgt. Chad Melby of the Racine Police Department.
Melby said that no arrests had been made as of early Thursday afternoon. Melby said an active and ongoing investigation was underway as to what led to the confrontation.
No information was available Thursday regarding the victim's condition.
Gas stations robbed on Sunday
RACINE — Two BP gas stations were robbed Sunday, confirmed Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. It's unknown at this time if the robberies were related.
Officers not long after 2:30 p.m. responded to the BP gas station at 3900 Durand Ave. in reference to a robbery. Two suspects entered the gas station and a gun was displayed during the robbery, Melby said.
Also on Sunday, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the BP at 5302 Washington Ave. also in reference to a robbery. One suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery, Melby said.
Investigations were ongoing as of Thursday. Police did not indicate if the robberies were related or if any injuries were reported.
3 arrested in connection to thefts at outlet mall
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police arrested three women Wednesday in connection with felony thefts that occurred two days earlier at the Nike Factory Store in the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave.
The women were taken into custody after a 1:10 p.m. traffic stop by a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy at Interstate 94 near Highway 50, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
Andrews said the deputy stopped the vehicle, a gold pickup truck with no license plates, and noted it matched the description of a suspect vehicle in the thefts. The women were allegedly headed back to the outlet mall, he said.
"They caught them on the way back to the mall on I-94, recognized them as the suspect vehicle from our (case) a couple days ago. The officer that was working on it identified them as the suspects (in the thefts) and arrested them on the felony," he said.
Authorities also discovered drugs during the stop and recommended charges of possession of marijuana.
Andrews said the suspects, all from Milwaukee, were transported to the Kenosha County Jail and are awaiting a court appearance.
The thefts had occurred at 12:45 p.m. on Monday and involved Nike merchandise valued at about $2,000, he said.
Journal Times and Lee Newspapers
