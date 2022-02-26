Poland, Sweden take stand

Poland’s refusal to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gained wider support when Sweden followed with its own plans to protest to FIFA on Saturday.

Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza announced Poland’s decision and said it was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA, which is responsible for the March 24 game in Moscow.

“No more words, time to act!” Kulesza wrote on Twitter, adding the move was prompted by the “escalation of the aggression.”

Also Saturday, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suddenly handed over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees. The move came after a member of the British parliament called for the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, made no mention of the war in his statement.

He said: “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea.”

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny were among those supporting its federation’s decision, with the Bayern Munich striker saying “we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”

Sweden, a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs, later joined Poland in declaring its national team would not play a match against the Russians regardless of where it takes place.

The Czech Republic, another team to potentially face Russia, is likely to follow suit.

“Under given circumstances, it’s almost impossible to imagine that such a game would take place,” said Petr Fousek, the head of the Czech football association. “It’s very likely we will follow the Polish and Swedish scenario.”

Baseball

With less than two days before Major League Baseball’s deadline to reach a labor deal to salvage opening day on March 31 and the sides far apart, players were unsure whether they will break off talks.

Both sides made moves Saturday, but the union was upset with management’s response. The union staff planned to discuss with players whether to meet Sunday or to head home.

Players lowered their proposal for the luxury tax by $2 million annually in each year from 2023-24, but the sides remain far apart. Owners responded by moving from $214 million to $215 million in 2023.

Teams still want to increase the base tax rate from 20% to 45%. They dropped their proposed second rate from 25% to 17%.

The union dropped to 35% from 75% for the percentage of players with two to three years of major league service who would become eligible for salary arbitration. MLB says it will not move from the current 22%.

Players also withdrew their proposal that would cut revenue sharing by $30 million annually but kept its plan to give small-market teams an incentive to spend. The union changed its proposal to having the incentive money come from central revenue, which it estimates would cost a large-market club no more than $1 million in a year.

MLB asked to tie an amateur draft lottery to expanding the playoffs from 10 to 14 teams.

The union also kept its proposal to limit optional assignments to five annually.

Obituary

John Landy, an Australian runner who dueled with Roger Bannister to be the first person to run a four-minute mile, has died. He was 91.

Landy’s family on Saturday said the former athlete, who also became governor of Australia’s Victoria state, had died at his home in Castlemaine after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“Dad passed away peacefully on Thursday surrounded by what he loved most: his family and the Australian bush,” Landy’s son Matthew Landy said. “He was a wonderful father, a loving husband and we feel privileged to have been a part of his remarkable life.”

Landy took up competitive running to help him get fit to play Australian rules football, only becoming serious about it after making a state track and field squad in 1951.

Later he was to make world headlines as he vied with Englishman Bannister to become the first man to run under four minutes for the mile.

Bannister was the first to achieve the feat, in a time of 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds at Oxford, England on May 6, 1954. Less than two months later, in Finland, Landy improved on Bannister’s world record when he ran the mile in 3:57.90.

