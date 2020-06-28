Poirier meets massive challenge

Dustin Poirier won a thrilling unanimous decision over Dan Hooker on Saturday night, surviving a brutal second round and persevering to finish a well-rounded performance in the main event at the UFC’s corporate gym in Las Vegas.
Mike Perry also ended his two-fight skid with a one-sided unanimous decision over Mickey Gall in the penultimate fight of the UFC’s fifth consecutive fan-free event in its hometown.
The main event was a barn-burner from the opening round, with both lightweights trading wicked strikes and displaying minimal regard for defense. The second round was a particular spectacle, with each fighter badly hurting the other while throwing punches and knees at full power.
The fight went to the ground in the fourth round, and Poirier attempted several submissions before Hooker escaped. Poirier appeared to have more energy left for the fifth round, and he won on all three cards: 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46.
“It was a tough one,” Poirier said. “Dan came to fight. He’s a tough guy. He’s on the rise. He really thought he was going to get past me. I trusted in my team, in my skill and my work ethic.”
Poirier (26-6) capped his long rise by beating Max Holloway in April 2019 for the interim lightweight title. He lost the belt to unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last September, and a leg injury subsequently kept him out of the cage for the longest stretch of his career.
He was back in fine form against Hooker (20-9), the tough kickboxing star from New Zealand who had won seven of his last eight bouts since 2016.
Perry had lost five of his last seven fights, and his wild mixed martial arts career took another swerve in recent months when he split with his wife, separated from his coaches and decided that his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez, would be the only person in his corner at this fight.
Gonzalez doesn’t have an extensive combat sports background, and her corner work largely consisted of placing an ice bag on Perry’s neck between rounds and saying: “You’re doing great, baby.” Perry used his superior striking skills and an impressive ground game to earn just his second win since July 2018.
Soccer
Holder Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling secured an untroubled 2-0 win at Newcastle.
City conceded the Premier League title to runaway champion Liverpool this week, and must beat 13-time FA Cup winner Arsenal to reach another cup final. In Sunday’s draw, Chelsea will face 12-time winner Manchester United in the other semifinal.
Games will be held July 18-19 at Wembley with no fans present.
Earlier Sunday, Chelsea won 1-0 at Leicester and Arsenal needed an injury-time winner to edge a 2-1 win at Sheffield United.
City’s win was far more comfortable.
De Bruyne put City ahead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute of a dominant first half. Dwight Gayle missed a great chance to equalize for Newcastle midway through the second half, blazing Allan Saint-Maximin’s pinpoint cross over from close range.
It was a rare opportunity for Steve Bruce’s side and a costly miss as Sterling scored moments later, curling a shot in from the edge of the box following a quick counterattack in the 68th.
Substitutes made the difference for Chelsea and Arsenal.
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley turned in a cross from Willian in the 63rd.
Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos netted in the 91st for Arsenal with a low shot, just four minutes after David McGoldrick had equalized from close range.
Forward Nicolas Pépé’s penalty put Arsenal ahead midway through the first half, after United midfielder John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside. Defender John Egan’s header early in the second half was also chalked off, much to the frustration of the home fans.
Man United beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday in the other quarterfinal.
In Sunday’s only Premier League game, striker Danny Ings scored twice to reach 18 goals as Southampton won 3-1 at struggling Watford.
Ings struck in each half to move one goal behind top scorer Jamie Vardy, who is enduring a lean spell for third-place Leicester.
Southampton moved up one place to 13th and is a comfortable 13 points clear of the relegation zone. But 16th-place Watford remains one point above the drop zone with six games left.
Basketball
In an attempt to continue to keep focus on the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against social injustice and racial inequality, the NBA will allow players to replace the names on the backs of their jerseys with statements promoting those causes.
People with knowledge of the situation told the Los Angeles Times that the league; the National Basketball Players Association, the union that represents its players; and Nike, the jersey manufacturer, are working on a deal to allow for this to happen as the league prepares to restart its season July 30 in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World.
Earlier this week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league wanted to use its return as a way to increase awareness and to implement change in society.
“This includes strategies to increase Black representation in all positions across the NBA and its teams, (to) ensure greater inclusion of black-operated businesses across NBA business activities, and the formation of an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community,” Silver said. “Ultimately, whether it’s fighting racism or a pandemic, we’re coming back because sports matter in our society.”
Skiing
The Italian Winter Sports federation says that three members of the women’s ski team — two coaches and one athlete — have tested positive for the coronavirus while training on the Stelvio glacier.
The federation says that one of the coaches has been hospitalized with a mild fever. The others have no symptoms but are being quarantined.
The federation did not name those who tested positive.
While other sections of the national team will continue training, the World Cup team will return home.
Italy’s team features reigning overall World Cup champion Federica Brignone, whose mother recovered after being hospitalized with the virus, and Olympic downhill gold medalist Sofia Goggia.
