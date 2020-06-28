Poirier meets massive challenge

Ings struck in each half to move one goal behind top scorer Jamie Vardy, who is enduring a lean spell for third-place Leicester.

Southampton moved up one place to 13th and is a comfortable 13 points clear of the relegation zone. But 16th-place Watford remains one point above the drop zone with six games left.

Basketball

In an attempt to continue to keep focus on the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against social injustice and racial inequality, the NBA will allow players to replace the names on the backs of their jerseys with statements promoting those causes.

People with knowledge of the situation told the Los Angeles Times that the league; the National Basketball Players Association, the union that represents its players; and Nike, the jersey manufacturer, are working on a deal to allow for this to happen as the league prepares to restart its season July 30 in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World.

Earlier this week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league wanted to use its return as a way to increase awareness and to implement change in society.