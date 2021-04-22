Plenty of sweetness in San Diego

San Diego had runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth before Eric Hosmer struck out to end the game, giving Josh Hader a hard-earned third save.

"It was a real group effort pitching-wise today,'' Counsell said. "The bullpen guys did a really nice job. They picked each other up."

The Padres stranded 12 baserunners. They lead the NL with 162 runners stranded in 18 games.

"It's been our Achilles' heel,'' Tingler said. "The guys continue to battle, but we haven't been able to cash in. Maybe sometimes we're trying to do too much. It's certainly frustrating, but we're going to continue to stay positive because we know this is going to turn in the right direction."

Lamet appeared to be pitching well against the Brewers, striking out four after a single to start the game. He threw 19 strikes out of 29 pitches, reaching 97 mph on his fastball.

"He was feeling good, but it began tightening up on him in the second inning,'' Tingler said. "His fastball was salty today. Through all that he's been through, it's really the first setback of any kind he's had. But it's hard to simulate the adrenaline of an actual game. We'll have more info in a couple of days, but hopefully he can continue to pitch. It's day to day.''