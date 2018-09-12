BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, will hold an Art Outdoors plein air event and charity art auction on Saturday, Oct. 6. A reception and refreshments where pieces will be sold to raise funds for the park will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
All artists are invited to create and donate an 8-inch by 10-inch piece using watercolor, pen and ink, acrylic, oil, pastels and other drawing media. Other media such as carving, collage, jewelry, gourds and fiber arts will also be accepted. Pieces must be created on this day and at the park.
Artists must register by Monday, Oct. 1. There is no fee to register. Download a registration form at www.bongnaturalistassociation.org and mail to the address on the registration form or email to Elizabeth.Goepinger@wi.gov.
There is no fee to park for registered artists. There is no fee to attend; however, a vehicle entrance fee is required. For more information, call 262-878-5607.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.