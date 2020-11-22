 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasant Prairie woman arrested on OWI charge after fiery crash in Yorkville
YORKVILLE

Pleasant Prairie woman arrested on OWI charge after fiery crash in Yorkville

Pleasant Prairie woman arrested after crash

The vehicle Rashae Ashanti Martin, 18, of Pleasant Prairie, was driving is engulfed in flames early Sunday morning after a crash off the southbound Highway 41/Interstate 94 off ramp at Highway 20 in Yorkville. Martin was arrested on a pending charge of operating while intoxicated.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

RACINE COUNTY — An 18-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman faces her first drunken driving charge after a high-speed crash early Sunday morning off the southbound Highway 41/Interstate 94 off ramp at Highway 20 in the Village of Yorkville.

According to a news release issued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Rashae Ashanti Martin was arrested on a pending charge of operating while intoxicated and also was issued several traffic citations.

Martin was transported to a local hospital after the crash for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At about 3:05 a.m. Sunday, the Racine County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported that Martin’s vehicle was traveling at a “very high rate of speed” and hit the concrete median barrier wall, before it continued south down the exit ramp and struck numerous construction barrels.

The witnesses also stated that Martin did not stop for a red light, struck the concrete median, flew over the westbound lanes of Highway 20 and came to rest in the grass median in front of the Wilkomm’s Petro of Racine, 717 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville.

Upon arrival, deputies found Martin’s 2016 Chevy Malibu with severe damage. Martin, the sole occupant, was unconscious and pulled from the vehicle just as it started on fire and quickly became fully engulfed, the release states.

The crash remained under investigation as of Sunday, but Sheriff’s Office officials said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
Crime and Courts

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News