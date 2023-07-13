PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket, which debuted in June, is back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

The market is set up on the shores of Lake Andrea.

The new event is a partnership between Pleasant Prairie and the Kenosha HarborMarket and takes place on the western shore of Lake Andrea in Prairie Springs Park, 10023 Park Drive.

Visitors are encouraged to enter the park from Highway 165 and turn left on Park Drive to reach the market site. There is nearby free parking, with a free handicap-accessible shuttle bus operating from the LakeView Technology Academy parking lot.

Booths at the HarborMarket offer a variety of goods, including produce, eggs, meat, cheese, prepared foods, baked goods, soaps and body care products, jewelry and other artisan creations. There will also be on-site knife sharpening.

Live music will be performed by County Crossings.

“We are thrilled to make available the fresh produce, handmade foods and handcrafted items to Pleasant Prairie,” Andrea Forgianni, executive director of Kenosha HarborMarket, said.

The Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket will return on Aug. 20, with Mike and Mike performing.

For more information, visit pleasantprairiemarket.com.

Updates can also be found at the Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket Facebook page, facebook.com/PleasantPrairieHarborMarket.