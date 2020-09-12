Players will deliver their message

The Packers and Vikings won’t have that kind of instant reaction on Sunday, because there won’t be any fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium for the game. But just as there were some fans at Lambeau Field who reacted negatively when players and coaches locked arms during the national anthem in advance of the team’s Sept. 28, 2017 game against the Chicago Bears, there surely will be some fans who will take exception to whatever the players choose to do.

“Unfortunately, you’re not going to be please everybody,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s still hard for me to understand as people how you can’t put yourself into another person’s shoes and try to see everything with an open heart and an open mind. I think that’s obviously been very challenging for this country and continues to be that way.

“Until people start recognizing that and being more mindful of others and maybe some of their struggles … it is what it is. Certainly, everything that’s gone on is very, very difficult for all of us.”

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark reiterated Friday what teammates Adrian Amos, Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith had said a day earlier, that the team was still talking through what type of demonstration it would like to do. Clark praised the Chiefs and Texans for being “united” and doing what they did together.