American League

Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

