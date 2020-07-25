Pitching lineups for July 27
Monday’s Games

American League

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 2:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Graveman 0-0) at Houston (James 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 5:35 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at San Diego (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

