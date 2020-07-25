Pitching lineups for July 26

Sunday’s Games
American League
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
National League
Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 1:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 6:08 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 9:08 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!