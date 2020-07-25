Pitching lineups for July 26
Pitching lineups for July 26

Sunday’s Games

American League

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 6:08 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 9:08 p.m.

