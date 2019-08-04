AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-4) at Detroit (Norris 3-8), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-4), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-0) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Junis 6-10) at Boston (Cashner 10-6), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 9-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 6-6) at San Francisco (Menez 0-0), 8:45 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 9:10 p.m.
