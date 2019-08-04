AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Baltimore (Means 8-6), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 9-8), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 12-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lyles 6-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 7-11), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-8), 8:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

