AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Baltimore (Means 8-6), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 9-8), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 12-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lyles 6-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 7-11), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-8), 8:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.