Pitching lines for April 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s games

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 5:45 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-0) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Martínez 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

