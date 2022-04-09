 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching lines for April 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 12:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

