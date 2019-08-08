Pitching for Sunday, Aug. 11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Boston (Cashner 10-7), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Thornton 4-7), 12:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 7-10) at Detroit (Norris 3-9), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-6), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 10-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-5), 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5) at Miami (Noesi 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 2:40 p.m.
Arizona (Leake 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at San Francisco (Menez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
