Pitching for September 1
Pitching for September 1

Tuesday's Games

American League

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

National League

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 5:40 p.m.



Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 6:05 p.m.







San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

