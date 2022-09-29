Pitching for Sept. 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's games
Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 8:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's games
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 6:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.