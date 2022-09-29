 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for Sept. 30

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 8:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 8:40 p.m.

People are also reading…

Saturday's games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 6:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called 'ridiculous and frivolous'

Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called 'ridiculous and frivolous'

In a letter regarding the case, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote “I have complete faith in our community and our court system that when all facts are presented and thoroughly reviewed, the court will conclude the quick and brave actions taken by Deputy Drewitz and K-9 was well within his training and experience and completely an appropriate use of force to stop a very dangerous and resistive suspect."

Referring to the body camera video, “I had to watch a person, a human being, lay on the ground, handcuffed, begging and pleading with a sworn officer whose job it is to protect and serve … to call the dog off,” said Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice. “I watched him scream in pain as the dog tore into his leg.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News