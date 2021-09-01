Pitching for Sept. 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 8:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.