Pitching for Sept. 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 6-4), 5:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 5:35 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 6:15 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Civale 2-6), 6:15 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 11:05 a.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1240 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 5:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 6:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 11:05 a.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:08 p.m.