Pitching for Sept. 28
Pitching for Sept. 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 6:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Rogers 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 5:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-15) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 8:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

 

