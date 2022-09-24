Pitching for Sept. 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 12:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 12:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 2:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.