Pitching for Sept. 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 3:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 5:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 6:10 p.m.
Sunday's games
Houston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 3:07 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.