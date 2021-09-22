 Skip to main content
Pitching for Sept. 23
Pitching for Sept. 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 2:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 8:38 p.m.

Friday's games

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's games

St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 6:05 p.m.

Friday's games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

