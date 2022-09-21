 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for Sept. 22

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 2:37 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

People are also reading…

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's games

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 6:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News