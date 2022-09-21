Pitching for Sept. 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's games
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 2:37 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's games
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 6:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.