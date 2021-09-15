Pitching for Sept. 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 2:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Corbin 8-14), 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 6:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 6:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 6:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.