Pitching for Sept. 18
Pitching for Sept. 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 2:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Corbin 8-14), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 6:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 6:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 6:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.

