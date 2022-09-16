 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for Sept. 17

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's games

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 2:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 8:07 p.m.

People are also reading…

Sunday's games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 11:10 a.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 12:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 1:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, raised in Racine, to make history on Broadway

Trans actor Angelica Ross, raised in Racine, to make history on Broadway

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.

Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.

“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News