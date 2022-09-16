Pitching for Sept. 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 2:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 8:07 p.m.
People are also reading…
Sunday's games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 11:10 a.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 12:15 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 1:20 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 6:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.