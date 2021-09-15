Pitching for Sept. 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Hearn 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (Garcia 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 8:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.