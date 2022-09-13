Pitching for Sept. 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Houston (Javier 8-9) at Detroit (Wentz 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Boston (Bello 1-5), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 11:35 a.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 2:45 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 8:40 p.m.