Pitching for Sept. 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 12:07 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 11:35 a.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-1), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 8:45 p.m.