Pitching for Sept. 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 3:07 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's games
Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 12:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-7), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 3:08 p.m.
Monday's games
Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.