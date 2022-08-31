 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for Sept. 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

