Pitching for Sept. 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
People are also reading…
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.