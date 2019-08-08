AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 10-8), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-9), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Sanchez 4-14) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Payano 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 12-4) at Seattle (Milone 1-6), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-6) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-9), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 6:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gonzalez 0-4) at San Diego (Paddack 7-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

